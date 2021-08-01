Home

Welcome to Carbon County Friends of Animals!

Our Pet of the Month is Ping

If you are interested in adopting Ping or would like to meet some of our other fur-kids, please stop by the shelter or give us a call at 570.325.9400.  We would love to meet you!

We are currently attempting to cover the cost of 3 surro-kitty’s.  These assist with nursing kittens.  Please review the following link for more information: http://ccfoa.info/how-you-can-help/the-original-surro-kitty-fundraiser/

Upcoming Events

Electronic Recycling Fundraiser –  7/15.

Radical Winery Wine Tasting and Basket Auction being held 8/16 at the winery.

Fall Coach/Vera Bradley Bingo

Our annual Fall Coach/Vera Bradley fundraiser is being held on 10/11.

