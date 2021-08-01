Welcome to Carbon County Friends of Animals!
If you are interested in adopting Ping or would like to meet some of our other fur-kids, please stop by the shelter or give us a call at 570.325.9400. We would love to meet you!
Click HERE to see all of our pets!
We are currently attempting to cover the cost of 3 surro-kitty’s. These assist with nursing kittens. Please review the following link for more information: http://ccfoa.info/how-you-can-help/the-original-surro-kitty-fundraiser/
Upcoming Events
Electronic Recycling Fundraiser – 7/15.
For more information, please click HERE.
Radical Winery Wine Tasting and Basket Auction being held 8/16 at the winery.
For more information, please click HERE.
Fall Coach/Vera Bradley Bingo
Our annual Fall Coach/Vera Bradley fundraiser is being held on 10/11.
For more information, please click HERE.